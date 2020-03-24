Missouri and Illinois Coronavirus updates: More counties ordered to stay at home as coronavirus cases grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An increased number of cases show it is clear that the coronavirus pandemic is still growing in Missouri and Illinois.

In the state of Missouri, 183 people are now confirmed to have the virus and a reported four people have died. In Illinois there are 1285 are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 people have died from the virus.

St. Charles County and Jefferson County is among the counties now under a stay-at-home order. They join the list the includes St. Louis City and St. Louis County. St. Louis public schools announced that it will stay closed until at least April 22 while Jefferson County Schools will be closed until April 24.

Governor Mike Parson closed the Missouri state capitol building on Monday, March, 23. Parson reassured Missourians that there is not a shortage of food supply in the state and announced a new measure to help restaurants.



Governor JB Pritzker touched on the same thing during his press conference. He turned to manufacturers in the state to get supplies needed to respond to the virus. He also announced the state moved the un-employment system to a bigger server over the weekend to prevent the site from crashing due to increased claims.

