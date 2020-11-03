Missouri and Illinois have selfie rules for Election Day

ST. LOUIS – In this day in age, if you didn’t take a picture, did you even vote at all? It’s important to know the photography rules at your polling place.

In Missouri, you can take a selfie with your ballot but it has to be before you mark it.

It’s illegal to snap a selfie with a completed ballot or screen.

It could be considered a class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

In Illinois, there’s no language explicitly barring selfies.

According to the Illinois election code, election authorities view them as a violation because it’s hard to tell if people were paid or coerced to take the photo.