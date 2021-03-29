Missouri and Illinois rank in top 5 of hail damage claims and payouts

ST. LOUIS – Missouri and Illinois rank in the top five states with hail damage claims, according to State Farm.
The insurance provider said they paid $237 million to Missourians in hail damage claims in 2020 and paid Illinoisans $394 million in the same year. State farm had 26,000 claims in Missouri and had 40,000 claims in Illinois.
Hail damage claims have increased dramatically in the past three years. 12,000 were claimed in Missouri in 2018, 14,000 were claimed in the state in 2019, and 26,000 were claimed in the state in 2020. The amount paid to those who made claims in Missouri has increased as well. In 2018 $88 million was paid to Missourians, in 2019 $105 million was paid to Missourians, and in 2020 $237 million was paid out.
State Farm said Illinois had the second-highest total hail damage claims in 2020 and Missouri had the third-highest. Illinois came in with the second-highest total claims paid and Missouri was paid the fourth-highest amount in 2020.
2020 Total Hail Claims
- Texas 56,000
- Illinois 40,000
- Missouri 26,000
- Minnesota 23,000
- Colorado 20,000
2020 Hail Claims Paid
- Texas $474 million
- Illinois $394 million
- Minnesota $259 million
- Missouri $237 million
- Colorado $207 million