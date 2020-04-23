House approves $480 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals, expand Covid-19 testing

WASHINGTON, DC – It’s been a week since the federal government’s small business loan ran out of money. Today the house approved a nearly half a trillion-dollar emergency package. It includes $310 billion for small businesses.

The vote was 388-5. The measure passed the Senate earlier this week and will now go to President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the legislation and indicated that he will sign it.

In a rush to get small businesses the money they need to stay open House lawmakers hurried back to the capital Thursday to surge billions into a now depleted loan program.

Illinois Republican Representative Rodney Davis says replenishing the program is vital to ensure the main street survives the pandemic.

Missouri Democrat Representative Emanuel Cleaver adds that thanks to Democrats the bill includes billions for health care.

Cleaver says that $60 billion dollars will give minority or veteran-owned small businesses quicker access to loans. The earlier program was so popular that it ran out of money before helping everyone.

Democrats like Michigan’s Dan Kildee also pushed forward a plan to create an oversight committee to monitor the now trillions in federal coronavirus spending.

But Republicans like Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner called the plan unnecessary. The emergency aid will now head to the president’s desk.

Though Democrats pushed to include emergency funding for state and local governments running low on cash, the provision did not make it to the final bill. Republicans have agreed to address the issue in the next stimulus package.

Fox 2 has exclusive coverage from our Washington, DC bureau where we caught up with Congressman Lacy Clay who said he will vote for this relief package.

“Most of my small municipalities and larger cities have reached out to me to tell me their needs. Some are really getting hit hard with the lack of revenue streams that they normally get. The sales taxes that they usually collect on. And those are those smaller municipalities that’s even the city of St. Louis because they are about 310,000 people. So they didn’t qualify for the 500,000 and above. And those are the ones that really need it,” said Congressman Lacy Clay.