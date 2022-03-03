Missouri Attorney General: CDC Director should apologize

FILE – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an event on Dec. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. ABC News is under fire for how it edited an interview that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave to “Good Morning America.” Experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, particularly to prevent misinformation from spreading further. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ST. LOUIS–Missouri’s Attorney General has sharp words of criticism for the head of the CDC, in St. Louis today to speak about public health.

Rochelle Walensky, a Washington University graduate, was on campus Thursday for a roundtable discussion before touring a Federally Qualified Health Center. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been a staunch critic of mask mandates and has taken municipalities and dozens of school districts to court over them, said Walensky owed parents and children an apology.

“An apology to the parents and children of Missouri that were forced to mask all day in school based on her flawed guidance, an apology for the CDC’s complete politicization of public health guidance and data, an apology for the damage that was done to education and for the exponential increase in detrimental mental health impacts,” Schmitt said in part of a statement released Thursday.

“Now that it’s politically convenient, the CDC is changing their tune and changing their guidance, but the damage has already been done,” Schmitt, who has been accused of politicizing his office as part of his campaign for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race, said in a statement.

A St. Louis County judge recently upheld St. Louis County’s mask order, which has since been allowed to expire. Lawsuits are still pending against more than 40 school districts statewide over their mask requirements. In many cases, districts have already rescinded the requirements, but the suits continue, as the Attorney General’s office argues that triggers allowing them to be re-enacted are still part of district policy.

