Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against St. Louis County for COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page among others for current and past COVID restrictions in the county.

The lawsuit says the restrictions put in place by Page Dr. Faisal Khan and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health were and are “arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable.”

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, 21st Judicial Circuit, has eight counts against St. Louis County. Two of them are related to religious freedom, one alleges the county is in violation of freedom of assembly for “requiring government pre-approval for events,” another count alleges the newest COVID order is “vague and should be declared void,” and there are four counts that allege the county’s orders have been “arbitrary and capricious.”

Schmitt said his office sent a letter to Page three weeks ago “asking for an explanation and evidence justifying the County’s extreme restrictions on St. Louis County residents.” Schmitt was unhappy with the response from the county. “The County’s response was vague and unresponsive. Just several days later, the County rushed to amend their shut-down order in an apparent attempt to appease this Office and avoid litigation. It has not,” Schmitt said.

The Attorney General’s Office said the county announced its “Reopen STL” plan within a week of sending a response to Schmitt. His office said the county’s letter failed to “address a multitude of issues raised” in the letter.

Schmitt said the “Reopen STL” order is not adequate.

