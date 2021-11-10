Missouri Attorney General files new motion to stop mask mandate in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County mask mandate was back in court Wednesday.

During the scheduling conference, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the St. Louis County mask mandate. County officials also made a motion to dismiss the case.

Today, was only a status hearing to determine the next steps. Lawyers from Schmitt’s office and St. Louis County met virtually in a brief hearing before Judge Ellen Ribaudo.



Schmitt accused St. Louis County officials of not turning over information regarding how the decision was made to issue the latest mask mandate. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that mandate on Sept. 27. As of now, it’s still in effect.



Judge Ribaudo set the date for the next hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 23. Ribaudo mentioned she should be able to make a final decision after that proceeding.

