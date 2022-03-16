ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued one of the state’s largest school districts over its failure to produce records related to the district’s decision to post an FBI tipline online in the wake of threats against staff and administrators.

“The Rockwood School District has not produced the records requested by my Office, and instead demanded an upfront payment with improperly assessed copying fees – that’s why I’m taking them to court,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release. “Parents and students of the Rockwood School District deserve to see these public records, and I will keep fighting for transparency in Missouri’s schools.”

Republicans nationally have seized on the Department of Justice’s push to communicate with school districts about threats made against school board members and school administrators across the country in recent years, on issues related to racial equity and COVID mandates. Those threats extended locally to Rockwood administrators who increased their own personal security as a result.

Schmitt’s office is looking for email contacts between district board members and the FBI or DOJ, emails about parents who may have been reported to the FBI or been considered for such reporting, and how the decision was made to link to the FBI tipline on the district’s website.

“We are aware of the Attorney General’s lawsuit against the Rockwood School District but we have not been officially served with the document. The District understands its obligations under the Missouri Sunshine Law, and is confident it has acted in compliance. Once we are served with the lawsuit, we will confer with our attorneys as to next steps,” Rockwood said in an emailed statement.



