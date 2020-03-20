Missouri Attorney General working with Amazon to stop price gouging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Attorney General’s office wants to hear from anyone who spots price gouging or coronavirus scams. Attorney General Eric Schmitt tells us his office is already investigating dozens of complaints.

Schmitt announced the state is partnering with Amazon to help combat price gouging. Amazon will provide market analysis to help the state identify any gouging by third-party sellers on Amazon’s marketplace.

The Attorney General says his office is ready to take legal action against anyone trying to price gouge over shortages caused by coronavirus concerns.

Missouri law does not define how high of a price jump is considered gouging. Schmitt says his office has a great deal of discretion to determine how high is too high.