Missouri authorities plan stepped-up road patrols over Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS- If you’re planning to travel on the road this Labor Day weekend, you’re going to have company.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is participating in what’s being called “Operation Care,” with the goal being to make this weekend the safest of the year.

“We’re going to have additional troopers out on the roadways throughout the weekend, especially in peak times. Those troopers will be out enforcing all traffic laws,” Corporal Dallas Thompson, with the MSHP said.

There will be an emphasis on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Every county in Troop C, which focuses on the St. Louis region, will have some sort of saturation patrol, looking for aggressive and impaired drivers.