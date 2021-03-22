Missouri Baptist Medical Center memorializes the year since its first COVID patient

ST. LOUIS – It has been just over a year since Missouri Baptist Medical Center received its first COVID-19 inpatient.
Staff reflected on the year since March 19, 2020 and honored the more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients that were cared for at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
The memorial is marked with blue pinwheels and white hearts on the lawn between the main entrance and the emergency department.
The blue pinwheels represent the more than 1,550 patients who recovered and the approximate 270 white hearts represent those that passed from the virus.