Missouri bill ending state sales tax on food, groceries passes committee test

ST. LOUIS—A bill that would take Missouri off the list of 13 states which currently taxes the sale of food and groceries has passed unanimously out of a state legislative committee.

House Bill 1992 made it out of the House’s Ways and Means Committee Wednesday and will next head for the House Rules Committee.

The bill was amended to specify that it will only apply to the state’s one percent sales tax, and will not mean that Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP recipients would have to pay taxes on those benefits.

“Removing the tax burden of food purchase would help all Missourians, especially during a time of skyrocketing food prices. It has become increasingly difficult for lower-income Missourians to provide the necessary nutrition for their families. Missouri is one of the few remaining states that levy a tax on food purchase. It is time to end this practice,” Scott Baker, Executive Director of Feeding Missouri said in testimony submitted in support of the bill.

The precise impact on state revenues is still unknown. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, the Arnold State Representative who sponsored the bill is among those who believe any losses can be made up via efficiencies