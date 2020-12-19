Missouri-born astronaut transfers to Space Force while in space

Col. Mike Hopkins takes the oath to be transferred into the Space Force while aboard the International Space Station on Friday December 18, 2020. Photo Credit: NASA/Space Force

ST. LOUIS, Mo- On the day that the U.S. government announced that members of the Space Force would be called “Guardians”, the newest branch of the armed services added a new member who is currently already in orbit.

Colonel Mike Hopkins, the Lebanon, MO native who later played football at the University of Illinois before going into the U.S. Air Force and later NASA, was sworn in Friday while on the International Space Station. Hopkins and a crew went into orbit in November aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

After thanking military leaders and his family, Hopkins said “The adventure continues. Semper Supra,” invoking the Space Force’s motto, which is “always above” in Latin.