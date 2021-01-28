Missouri Botanical Garden an underrated snow day destination

ST. LOUIS – As a St. Louisan, when we get a few inches of snow, there are things that you should have on your snow day list.

While it may not be something you’d think about, at the top of that list should be a stroll through the Missouri Botanical Garden.

It’s most common to visit the Missouri Botanical Garden to see the spring blooms, summer flowers, or spectacular fall colors, but what many forget about are these beautiful landscapes blanketed in white snow.

“Winter is one of the most beautiful times to come and see the garden,” said Catherin Martin, Public Information Officer at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “There’s something really magical about seeing the garden with a fresh coat of snow like this.”

For many, it’s become a snow day tradition.

“The landscape is so different. So it looks totally different. We try to always come when it snows because it’s beautiful. And you know different things happen every season, so we love it,” said Cheryl Gross, a visitor.

While there are many beautiful backdrops, one comes to mind as a favorite.

“Here in the Japanese garden, snow is considered another flower so that’s another reason it’s a favorite. It’s just beautiful in the snow. Lots of things to take pictures of. Lots of wildlife out here as well. It’s just a beautiful peaceful spot,” said Martin.

Thursday, we saw people capturing the beauty of the fresh snowfall through photography. Curtis Rosenthal was taking pictures in the Japanese Garden and said he comes out after every snow and ice event.

“My favorite shot was in the ice storm when all these trees were covered with ice. And the bridge and the red chiluly was hanging under the bridge. They’re just gorgeous pictures. Great sunlight, reflections. Some of my best shots out here,” Rosenthal said.

Plus, with so many homebound due to both the pandemic and the freezing temperatures, it’s a great chance to get outside in the fresh air surrounded by peace and beauty.