Missouri Botanical Garden extending hours to view cherry blossom bloom

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering extended hours April 2 to celebrate the peak of its cherry blossom collection.
The Garden will open stay open to 8 P.M. The last entry will be at 7 P.M. Advanced tickets are highly recommended.
The Japanese Garden is home to much of the Garden’s cherry blossom collection. The Garden’s living collection includes more than 150 cherry trees.
Twenty of the Garden’s nearly 50 yoshino cherry trees trace their lineage directly to the famous trees in Washington, D.C.
Tickets can be purchased online at mobot.org/visit.