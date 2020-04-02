Missouri Botanical Garden hosts virtual tours of blooming trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - While the Missouri Botanical Garden and some area parks are currently closed, there’s still plenty of beautiful blooms to enjoy around your neighborhood.

Bradford Pears are flowering. They’re a dominant tree in St. Louis area landscapes. They have showy white flowers, but unfortunately, those flowers smell like mushrooms, which will be noticeable out on your walk.

Cherry trees and magnolias are beautiful right now and in full bloom. Often, magnolia flowers will open too early and then get frosted which turns the flowers into mush. This year, the weather has cooperated, and the magnolia trees have looked exceptional. Some magnolias are on their third week of blooms, while other varieties have been opening up this week.

At the Missouri Botanical Garden, redbuds and crab apples are also starting to bloom. These trees are just getting started in the St. Louis area and will be bursting with blooms by the end of the weekend or early next week. Unfortunately, dogwoods won’t be blooming for about another two weeks.

For those who typically visit the Missouri Botanical Garden this time of year to see everything in full bloom, you are not out of luck. They are hosting virtual tours and zen moments.