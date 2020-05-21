Missouri Botanical Garden reopening in June with reservations required

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Botanical Garden is planning on reopening to the public next month. There will be additional health and safety protocols put into place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Tickets will need to be reserved to help limit the number of people visiting at any one time. They will be available in one hour time slots. You can make a reservation online or by phone only. There are no walk-up or day-of on-site purchases.

Tickets will be available one week prior to opening at mobot.org.