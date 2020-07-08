Missouri breaks its own record for new COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri broke its own single-day record for new coronavirus cases for the second time in less than two weeks. The state reported 773 more cases on Tuesday. The previous high was 553 on June 25th. Illinois had 587 more cases with 37 more deaths. It’s the first time since the pandemic started that Missouri has more single-day reported cases than Illinois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force saw increases in new hospital admissions, hospitalizations and patients in the ICU and a drop in patients on ventilators.

In the six counties we track had 299 people recovered. There were 294 new cases and 13 more deaths.

New cases by location:

St. Louis city had 36 more cases.

St. Louis County had 135 more cases with nine more deaths.

St. Charles County had 49 more cases. That’s their highest reported one-day total.

Jefferson County had 22 new cases.

St. Clair County had 33 more cases and four more deaths.

Madison County had 19 more cases.