Missouri budget committee approves requirement to require Medicaid work requirements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Republican-led effort to require some Medicaid recipients to meet certain work requirements received approval from the house budget committee today.

Democrats say the requirement would only add to the confusion many recipients have when filing for benefits. They say an amendment attached to today’s committee version would give lawmakers the ability to alter benefits even if voters approve Medicaid expansion.

“Even if the voters of Missouri vote overwhelmingly to put in our constitution language setting the eligibility we through our appropriations process could ignore that. Correct?” said State Rep. Peter Meredith (D-St. Louis).

“We have never cut Medicaid since you and I have been here. I don’t know that that is necessarily likely. I do think that we could get into a scenario in which we have to make choices between Medicaid and our other priorities such as public education,” said State Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage).

There are some exceptions to the work requirements, including for individuals with disabilities. If lawmakers approve the legislation, it would head to the ballot for voters to decide.