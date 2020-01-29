Missouri Cannabis Career Fairs coming to St. Louis and Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Medical cannabis business owners are now looking for workers. The Missouri Cannabis Career Fair is coming to St. Louis and Kansas City in February. The new industry will create 4,000 new jobs and generate an overall economic impact of more than $500 million.

The state of Missouri announced approved marijuana dispensary facility applications last week. There are now 350 operating licenses for medical marijuana cultivation, infused product manufacturing, and retail dispensaries. Retail sales are expected to start this summer.

The Department of Health and Senior Services has also approved more than 31,000 patient and caregiver applications, with another 2,200 awaiting review.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the two conventions. The inaugural 2019 event drew an estimated 1,800 participants.

The Missouri Cannabis Career Fair and Expo kicks off on Saturday, February 1 at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The job fair portion of the event starts at 11:00am at the J.C. Penney Convention Center on the UMSL campus. That will be followed on Saturday, Feb. 8 by a Kansas City event at Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.

