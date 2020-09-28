Missouri Capitol Dome, Governor’s Mansion turns red to honor fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – To honor the firefighters who gave their lives to serve our community, the Missouri Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion will gleam with bright red lights through early October.

As part of Missouri’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters commemoration, the dome and Governor’s mansion were lit with red lights Sunday night.

According to Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, the color red was chosen as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

The demonstration will continue to light up at sunset and remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of October 3.