Breaking News
IL: 868 deaths/23,247 cases; MO: 133 deaths/4,686 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Missouri changes alcohol rule exposed in the Fox Files

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Restaurants say today’s decision to cut red tape will save jobs.  Friday we showed you the Missouri rule that allows the sale of liquor in separate containers, but banned them mixed in one container.

Restaurant owners were reporting the rule was costing them thousands of dollar a day – per bar. 

Today, Missouri State Representative Chrissy Ommer says she got involved after hearing our report and helped create a temporary waiver for the curbside sale of mixed drinks.

“I said we basically have to do something because our restaurants have to stay in business,” Sommer told us, “They have to keep people employed and this is one way that we’re going to be able to do it.”

The change is effective today, in a temporary waiver that lasts until May 15th.

Data pix.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News