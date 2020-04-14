Missouri changes alcohol rule exposed in the Fox Files

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Restaurants say today’s decision to cut red tape will save jobs. Friday we showed you the Missouri rule that allows the sale of liquor in separate containers, but banned them mixed in one container.

Restaurant owners were reporting the rule was costing them thousands of dollar a day – per bar.

Today, Missouri State Representative Chrissy Ommer says she got involved after hearing our report and helped create a temporary waiver for the curbside sale of mixed drinks.

“I said we basically have to do something because our restaurants have to stay in business,” Sommer told us, “They have to keep people employed and this is one way that we’re going to be able to do it.”

The change is effective today, in a temporary waiver that lasts until May 15th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video