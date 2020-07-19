Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay remembers his friend, U.S. Representative John Lewis.

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay is mourning the life of his close friend, U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia.

The civil rights icon passed away Friday at the age of 80. Lacy Clay said the nation and the world has lost an iconic figure.

“He taught us to stay on course and to push for change, and change doesn’t happen overnight,” Lacy Clay said. “That’s another lesson he taught us.”

In 2011 Lewis was awarded the presidential medal of freedom for his work in the civil rights movement. That’s the highest honor a civilian can hold.