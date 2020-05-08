Missouri congressman wants to stop all foreclosures for a year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Congressman Lacy Clay is from the first district. He represents the St. Louis area, which is by far the hardest hit portion of the state. He is at Christian Northeast Hospital this evening. Give us an update on what is happening in your district.

“North St. Louis County is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Missouri. I’m helping to deliver meals to healthcare workers right now,” said Missouri US Rep. Lacy Clay. “St. Louis City and County have recorded around 5,000 cases and 300 cases. This is unlike anything we have seen in this community in a century.”

We’ve heard a lot about the CARES Act and the paycheck protection program. Those are proving to not be enough in funding. What would you like to see in future legislation to help your district recover in the most efficient manner?

“We learned a lesson from the 2008 housing crash, to prevent foreclosure crisis. We would like to introduce legislation to stop all foreclosures for a year. That would go a long way to keep people in their homes,” said Rep. Clay.

FOX 2 viewer Michael from St. Louis sent us this question for the town hall, “What do you have to say to people who may think that this was blown out of proportion?”

“We saw hundreds of thousands of people die because of the Spanish Flu. We don’t want to see that again,” said Rep. Clay. “Let’s follow the advice of health professionals.”