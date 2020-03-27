1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 34 deaths/3026 cases; MO: 9 deaths/670 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Missouri coronavirus cases rise to 670, with 168 new reports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released a new survey of the number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus. They say that there are now 168 new cases being reported today. There are now 670 in the state with nine deaths reported.

St. Louis City has 3 new cases bringing the total to 72, with one death. St. Louis County authorities are now reporting 247 cases. An increase of 74 cases, according to the state of Missouri.

St. Charles County is now at 32 cases. Jefferson County has two additional cases to report bringing its case count to 15.

There are two deaths reported in St. Louis County. One death is reported in St. Louis City and St. Charles County.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News