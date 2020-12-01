Missouri could receive COVID-19 vaccine around December 15

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that’s surging in the U.S. and around the world. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tells FOX2 that it could receive a COVID-19 vaccine around December 15.

Health officials say that could happen as long as the FDA approves Pfizer’s request for Emergency Use Authorization.

There will be about 50,000 doses in the first shipment.

“I think we are safe to say, if all goes as planned with Pfizer’s progress, Missouri hopes to see its first doses in the next 2-3 weeks,” said Kelli JonesDirector of Communications for Gov. Parson

Yesterday, Gov. Parson was on the phone call with other governors across the country with Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

