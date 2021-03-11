Missouri could see first gas tax hike in 25 years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri’s gas tax could soon see its first increase in 25 years after the Senate approved the measure earlier today.
Under the legislation, Missourians would see a 2.5 cent increase over five years. That would bring the total tax to 29.5 cents by 2026. Currently, Missouri has the third-lowest tax in the nation.
It comes with a 100% rebate for Missourians as long as they keep their receipts for an entire year.
The increase is expected to bring in $460 M for roads and bridges.
The bill now heads to the House for approval.