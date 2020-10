SALEM, Mo.- A Salem, Missouri couple is charged in connection with the death of their 10-year-old adopted daughter.

Randall and Susan Abney are both charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

The Salem News Online reports court documents state police responded to a home on Oct. 3 and found an unresponsive child. The court statement says the girl was discovered emaciated and taken to the hospital where she died.

Randall Abney

Susan Abney