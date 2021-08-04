Missouri couple charged with armed robbery of a Warren County, Ill. bank

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. – A married Missouri couple robbed a Roseville, Illinois bank on Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Cook, 57, and Brian Cook, 57, robbed the Citizens National Bank and then fled in a vehicle. The two were stopped in Hancock County, Illinois by multiple law enforcement agencies. They were both taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the case has been referred to the FBI.

On Tuesday, the couple appeared in Warren County Circuit Court for their bond hearing. Kimberly’s bond was set for $150,000. She must post $15,000 cash in order to be released. If she is released, she is not allowed to leave the state of Illinois and turn over any dangerous weapons in her possession. Kimberly also has shoplifting charges pending in Missouri.

Brian’s bond was set at $250,000. He must post $25,000 cash in order to be released. The conditions of his bond are the same as Kimberly’s. Brian has a prior theft conviction in Madison County, Illinois, and was sentenced to four years in prison for that offense.

The Cooks are accused of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and theft over $100,000 but less than $500,000. Allegedly, a dangerous weapon was used to complete the robbery.

Kimberly is currently at the Mercer County Jail. Brian is currently at the Warren County Jail.

They could each spend no less than six years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.