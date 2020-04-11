Missouri COVID-19 cases now top 4,000

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced Saturday that an additional 81 people died due to COVID-19. There are 1,293 new cases of COVID-19 to make the total number of positive cases in the state 19,180.

The death total is at 677, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The governor also announced a free mental health text line called “Call 4 Calm.” Once you text the hotline, you get a call from a mental health professional,” Gov. Pritzker said.