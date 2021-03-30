Missouri COVID ‘data dump’ leads to hot spot on NY Times map

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services recently received nearly 1,300 COVID-19 antigen positive “probable” cases from Illinois health officials dating back to November 2020.

The state says most of the cases involved people in northeast Missouri counties that seek healthcare in Quincy, Ill.

The state explains the “data dump” is treated differently by the CDC versus the state and can cause a disparity in the numbers.

That may play a part in a New York Times map from Monday showing hot spot counties clustered in northeast Missouri. It shows Lewis County had an average of 28 cases a day for the last 7 days and the Missouri county with the most cases per 100,000.

Hot Spot map from March 29 New York Times

According to the state’s website as of Tuesday, there was a daily average of 306 cases for the past 7 days. Lewis County had one reported case for the past 7 days which is 10.2 per 100,000.

State health officials explain the CDC treats these cases as if they all occurred on the day Missouri received the records. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services assigns cases to the date the test was conducted. That means these cases would not be included in the actual data for the most recent 7 days.

The state say the Bureau of Vital Records also analyzed several death certificates and linked 58 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the state’s disease surveillance system.