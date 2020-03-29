Missouri creeps toward 1,000 COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS – As of Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 903 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. That’s an increase of 70 new cases and two additional deaths above yesterday.

St. Louis City is reporting 97 cases and one death, while St. Louis County has 336 confirmed cases and two deaths.

St. Charles County is reporting two deaths and 43 positive cases of COVID-19.

Jefferson County has 17 cases of the coronavirus but no deaths as of yet.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.