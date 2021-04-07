Missouri Democrats speak out against legislation to change election laws

ST. LOUIS – Democrats are speaking out about legislation moving through the House that changes election laws in Missouri. The House minority leadership and the Black Caucus claim the changes Republicans want will make it harder to vote.
Those changes include requiring photo IDs to vote and a $500 fee for any group that files a petition.
“One of the more disturbing trends among Republicans this session has been their eagerness to enact legislation that will disproportionately harm Black Missourians and other minorities,” Representative Crystal Quade said.
“The main argument by Republicans is our constitution and the initiative petition process are too easy, which reveals that they believe it should be harder for the public to access our laws and the constitution,” Representative Ashley Bland-Manlove said.
Democrats said they support house resolution one in Congress which allows early voting, making election day a holiday, and prohibits photo ID.