Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri State Veterinarian approves reindeer movement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Agriculture along with Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg have approved nine reindeer for flight.

Earlier in the week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture received nine permit applications for the livestock movement of nine reindeer.

“Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf,” the Missouri Department of Agriculture said.

Everyone is urged to provide Santa with plent of milk and cookies for his long journey.

“I’m excited to see so many deserving children receive the Christmas cheer they are longing for,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Although we know that each family’s Christmas may look a little different this year, Santa and his team of elves have worked hard to prepare for the season. We’re excited to do our part to make sure the holidays can be celebrated across Missouri.”