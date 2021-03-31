Missouri Department of Conservation wants you to mail your ticks to them

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – People are now being asked to save any ticks they encounter and send them to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

MDC and the university will study them to better understand the tick population across Missouri and the human pathogens they carry.

The lone star tick, American dog tick and deer tick are all common tick species in Missouri.

The study conducted by MDC and A.T. Still University begins in April 2021 and will end in September of 2022.

To help with the study, put each live tick you send in its own “plastic zip-top bag with a piece of damp paper towel or moist cotton ball, then fold the bag and place it inside another plastic zip-top bag with a completed sample-submission form.”

Then place the bag and completed sample-submission form in an envelope and mail it to:

A.T. Still University, ATTENTION: Deb Hudman — Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology

800 W. Jefferson St.

Kirksville MO 63501.

“The resulting research data will be used to determine at the county level what tick species and bacterial pathogens are present for the state of Missouri. This much-needed data will be shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” University Senior Research Associate Deb Hudman said. “This data will also help guide outreach and education efforts about ticks in Missouri to help increase knowledge of tick-borne illnesses and precautions people should take when working or recreating in the outdoors.”

