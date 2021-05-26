Missouri Department of Corrections officers receiving increase in pay

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Corrections announced officers and cooks will be receiving a pay increase beginning in July thanks to the Missouri General Assembly’s approval.
They say new corrections officers will be paid $36,000 with automatic raises every two years.
There are also many opportunities for overtime pay. New officers who work one overtime shift per week can earn $46,800 per year.
Benefits like paid training, paid leave, medical insurance, wellness programs and more are also included with the opportunity,
The pay increase will be effective July 1.
