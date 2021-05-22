Missouri deputy shoots, injures man during domestic call

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man while responding to a reported domestic assault call.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating at the request of the Miller County sheriff.
Authorities say two deputies responded to a home near St. Anthony Friday afternoon.
Officers attempted to detain a 35-year-old man inside the home, but he resisted. Authorities say the man then got a rifle and approached the deputies.
One deputy fired his weapon, striking him. Deputies provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived and he was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.