Missouri drivers have cheapest gas in the Country, AAA says

ST. LOUIS – Missouri drivers are currently paying the least amount of money on gas in the country.

According to gasprices.aaa.com, Missouri has the lowest statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel at $1.84.

As of Oct. 22, the price is two cents less per gallon compared to last Thursday and 47 cents less compared to Oct. 22, 2019.

The report says, “of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis are paying the most on average at $1.87 while drivers in Springfield are paying the least at $1.72 per gallon.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.17.

This price is one cent less compared to last Thursday and 47 cents less per gallon at this time last year.

Historical data from AAA says Missouri drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel on average for 221 days. That is the longest streak since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005.

The Energy Information Administration says, “regional stocks climbed 6 percent over the last three weeks to 48.3 million bbl, just 300,000 bbl lower than this time last year while nationwide demand currently sits at 8.3 million b/d, 13.5% lower year-over-year.”

AAA says the nation’s lowest statewide average fuel price comes as regional gasoline stocks continue to increase to near pre-pandemic levels while demand for gasoline drops.

“As long as we continue to see the mismatch in supply and demand due to COVID-19, drivers can expect prices to be well below what they were at this time last year,” Nick Chabarria a AAA spokesperson said.

For more information visit gasprices.aaa.com.