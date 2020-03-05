Missouri election preparations for Tuesday include security and voter verification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his office is constantly preparing for the next election. Some of the most recent efforts include security.

Ashcroft said a team of white hat hackers was hired to try and determine what security enhancements are needed. He says local election authorities can use federal dollars to make improvements.

“They can increase the security at their systems and then we are providing overwatch capabilities where we have third-parties that are watching those networks,” Ashcroft said.

Super Tuesday troubles in states such as Texas and California led to long lines and accusations of voter suppression. Voter turnout in Missouri on Tuesday is expected to be less than 50 percent based on some local election officials estimates. Ashcroft said local election authorities have a role in preventing long lines.

“When it comes down to how many polling places there are, where those polling places are, how many places you can actually fill out your ballot at the polling place, that’s up to the local election authority,” he said.

The secretary of state’s office has tried to verify voter information in an attempt to reduce delays at polling places.

Ashcroft encourages anyone with questions to contact his office at https://www.sos.mo.gov.