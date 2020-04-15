Missouri encourages independent contractors to file for unemployment to receive pandemic relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The state of Missouri is encouraging the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers to apply for unemployment. They expect to begin processing claims as early as the week of April 19, 2020.

These workers would qualify for weekly benefit payments of between $133 and $320 under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. They would also get a $600 federal supplement available under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Those who are self-employed, impacted by the coronavirus, and have not already filed a claim, are encouraged to file claims online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.