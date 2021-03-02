Missouri expects to receive 50,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine doses this week

ST. LOUIS – The state of Missouri is now expecting to receive more doses of the COVID vaccine and is continuing on with mass vaccination sites set up across the metro area.

Johnson & Johnson is shipping its new single-dose vaccine across the country now, and Missouri should receive about 50,000 doses. Health officials expect those to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday. This is in addition to the state’s normal allotment of the other vaccinations for the week.

The National Guard, who has been assisting health professionals and paramedics in database entry and even administering shots is getting ready for a mass-vaccination clinic. That happens this weekend at the North County Recreation Center. Captain Jeremy Idleman with the National Guard said they’ve made a lot of progress getting people protected against the virus thus far.

St. Louis City is also gearing up for a mass-vaccination clinic Saturday at Carpenter’s Hall on Hampton Avenue. This clinic focuses on south St. Louis residents.

People must pre-register to get a vaccination shot at these mass vaccination sites.