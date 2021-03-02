Missouri expects to receive 50,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine doses this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The state of Missouri is now expecting to receive more doses of the COVID vaccine and is continuing on with mass vaccination sites set up across the metro area.

Johnson & Johnson is shipping its new single-dose vaccine across the country now, and Missouri should receive about 50,000 doses. Health officials expect those to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday. This is in addition to the state’s normal allotment of the other vaccinations for the week. 

The National Guard, who has been assisting health professionals and paramedics in database entry and even administering shots is getting ready for a mass-vaccination clinic. That happens this weekend at the North County Recreation Center. Captain Jeremy Idleman with the National Guard said they’ve made a lot of progress getting people protected against the virus thus far.  

St. Louis City is also gearing up for a mass-vaccination clinic Saturday at Carpenter’s Hall on Hampton Avenue. This clinic focuses on south St. Louis residents.

People must pre-register to get a vaccination shot at these mass vaccination sites.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News