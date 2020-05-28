Missouri extending Phase 1 of the reopening process until June 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is extending Phase 1 of reopening through June 15. It was set to expire May 31. The governor says that this will align the reopening with the state of emergency declared in Missouri. It will also help all communities open at the same time. Parson says that some cities and counties are better prepared for Phase 2 than others.

Phase 2 will allow the maximum number of people gathering in one area to shift from 10 people to 50 people. Businesses like restaurants, bars, places of worship, gyms, salons, and community centers may increase business to 50% capacity as long as safe social distancing can be maintained.

In Phase 1 events like weddings, county fairs, summer camps are all still allowed. People should just remember to stay six feet apart. The governor stresses using common sense to keep the state moving forward towards fully reopening.

Gov. Parson expects the economy to recover faster than a normal recession. He is confident that the state will be back on track by the third or fourth quarter.

CVS has announced that it will open 22 testing sites at selected pharmacies across the state. This will help Missouri meet the state’s testing goals.

The Governor said he will be in St. Louis County Friday to join County Executive Dr. Sam Page for a briefing. He will also be delivering some masks to people in the St. Louis region.