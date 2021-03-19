Missouri extends state income tax filing deadline to May 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri is extending the state’s deadline for individual tax filing and payment for the 2020 tax year. Missourians will now have until May 17, 2021 to file and pay instead of April 15.

Gov. Parson says this comes as many Missourians are still feeling the effect the pandemic had over the last year.

“Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season,” said Gov. Parson in a release.

The new deadline is the same as the move the IRS made earlier this week.

Here is some more guidance on the extension to file and pay individual income tax:

This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.

Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17, 2021, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.

Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until October 15, 2021. However, any payments must still be made by May 17, 2021.

The Missouri Department of Revenue has its own Tax Return Status Tracker. You can enroll in automatic text and email alerts that are sent when the status of your return is updated. You can learn more on how to track your Missouri return here.