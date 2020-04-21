Missouri flags flying at half-staff at firehouses to honor EMT who died in the line of duty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at Missouri firehouses and counties near Kansas City to honor an EMT who died from coronavirus. Billy Birmingham died of COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients who tested positive. He first known Missouri first-responder that has died from the disease in the line of duty.

“Birmingham died heroically and selflessly in service to others. His death is a reminder to all of us to appreciate and thank the EMTs, paramedics, and all first responders who are serving on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19,” writes Gov. Mike Parson.

US and Missouri flags will also fly at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties. The flags ar the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City will also be lowered.

Birmingham’s funeral will be held on April 22. His family is asking the public to honor Birmingham by staying home. If you have to go out, they ask everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing to help stop the spread and protect those who protect us.