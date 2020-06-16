Missouri fully reopens Tuesday, entering Phase 2 of recovery plan

ST. CHARLES, MO. – Beginning Tuesday, June 16 the state of Missouri is fully reopening operating in Phase 2 of the ” Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, and the decision to keep rules or regulations in place is now in the hands of local leaders.

Some of the surrounding areas like St. Louis County, still have restrictions set, but in St. Charles County, we are told after testing 1762 people, only 13 tested positive which is a small rate of just 0.7 percent; so they are moving forward.

“Everyone who lives and works in St. Charles County has taken extraordinary steps to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Steve Ehlmann says.

As Missouri enters Phase 2, officials are still encouraging people adhere to those same safety precautions, washing hands, wearing masks and staying six feet away from people.

Governor Parson announced there is enough testing available, personal protective gear, and the ability to expand hospital space if needed.

For more information on Governer Parsons “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan click here .