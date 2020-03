Missouri Governor Mike Parson addresses firefighters during ceremonies on Missouri State Firefighters Day at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on March 6, 2019. Firefighters from throughout the state visited their state represenatives to discuss legislation that will save firefighter lives that involve cancer, the biggest Killer of America’s Firefighters. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is expected to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri through an executive order during a press conference this evening. The briefing will be at 5:00 pm in the governor’s office. It is not clear what actions will be presented by the governor’s declaration.

