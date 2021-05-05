Missouri government workers must return to in-person work by May 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday for all state workers to return to their offices no later than Monday, May 17.

Parson also said all state buildings will be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.

“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” Parson said.

COVID screenings and testing protocols will remain in place. The state also encourages all employees to get vaccinated. All stat employees are eligible for the COVID vaccine. Vaccinefinder.org can help people find a vaccination site near them.

There is not a statewide mandate, but state workers are urged to practice preventative measures against the spread of COVID.

“As public servants in state government, it is important that we maintain a front-facing presence for those we serve, and it’s time we take this step towards normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri,” Parson said.