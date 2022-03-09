Missouri Governor: ‘Americans shouldn’t be financing Putin’s war’ in Ukraine

Missouri Speaker of the House, Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, left, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, applaud after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson , center, finished presenting his State of State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS–Missouri Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on the Biden administration’s move to ban imports of Russian oil as a consequence of the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, calling the decision “the right call.” But he’s also adding his voice to those saying the U.S. needs energy independence.

Related Content High gas prices mean increase in Metro riders, possible decrease in truckers

“Americans shouldn’t be financing Putin’s war and the reprehensible killing of Ukrainians,” Parson said in a Facebook post. “Global crisis after crisis has shown us the importance of strengthening America’s domestic supply chains. American producers have the capacity and capability to meet our energy demands and help lower costs for Missouri families, and it’s past time the federal government enables them to do so.”

The U.S. imports a small percentage of its overall oil from Russia and no natural gas. Gas prices were already hovering at or above $4 a gallon in the St. Louis region before Tuesday’s announcement.

A proposal in the Missouri General Assembly for a six month fuel tax holiday is awaiting assignment to a House committee.