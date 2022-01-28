Missouri Governor appoints members to dome authority board as expansion, Rams’ settlement decisions loom

ST. LOUIS–Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Friday appointed three new members of the agency board which oversees the Dome at America’s Center, as the organization begins the work of expanding the facility and deciding what to do with its share of proceeds from the recent settlement with National Football League.

The Governor’s office announced Joseph Blanner, an attorney with McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer, Chrissy Nardini, President of American Metals Supply and David Spence, a former GOP nominee for Governor and currently Chairman of Legacy Packaging, as members of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority or STLRSA.

They will each require Missouri Senate approval.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last month that several people on the eleven-member board, which also includes appointees from the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, are serving on expired terms. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura has already appointed Sherita Haigler and reappointed Christopher Saracino. Haigler’s post has already been approved by the Board of Aldermen. County Executive Sam Page has appointed former County Executive Charlie Dooley and Amy Fisher to the County’s slots. Each still faces County Council approval.

The news comes as a study on the expansion of America’s Center is complete and will be delivered to the St. Louis County Council on Friday.

More than a year after the city closed on the sale of bonds for its half of the $210 million expansion and rehab of the America’s Center, St. Louis County has continued to resist issuing its half of the bonds amid a dispute over the financing of a recreation center in north St. Louis County, the Post-Dispatch reports.

Final construction drawings for the second half of the project which includes the construction of a new public plaza on surface lots along the convention plaza and a new ballroom inside America’s Center should be complete by next month and go out to bid in April.

The STLRSA, along with the city and county, are still in negotiations for how to split their shares of roughly $514 million in proceeds from the settlement reached with the Rams and the NFL over the team’s departure for Los Angeles.