Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces schedule to expand COVID vaccine eligibility by end of March

ST. LOUIS– Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday plans to have approximately 4.5 million residents eligible to receive the COVID vaccine by April 9.
During the announcement at a statehouse news conference, Parson said the state would move to Phase 2 eligibility for vaccination against the coronavirus starting March 29, and to Phase 3, for all Missouri adults starting April 9, citing significant increases in vaccines coming to the state from the federal government by the first week of April.
Phase 2 includes Chemical, construction, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, defense, financial services, food/agricultural, higher education, disproportionately affected populations, homeless, libraries.
This is a developing story and will be updated